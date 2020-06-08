Xylem Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Xylem stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xylem by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 422,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 89,153 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 146.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 52.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

