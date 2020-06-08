Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.39). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 150.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STML shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $625.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CAO David Gionco sold 11,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $55,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $261,655.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $331,041. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STML. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,291,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 941,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 369,026 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,023,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 345,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 274,433 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

