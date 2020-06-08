Zacks: Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.91. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

