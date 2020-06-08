Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.24. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

