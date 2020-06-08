Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Funko posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $351.85 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Funko by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 958,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 785.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 843,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

