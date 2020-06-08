Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.00 Million

Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post sales of $53.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $52.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.90 million to $221.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $207.53 million, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $213.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $319,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $261,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 60.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $525.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

