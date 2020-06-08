Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.46 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 437,962 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 429,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

