Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.37. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

