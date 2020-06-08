Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce sales of $59.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $712.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 30.4% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.34.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

