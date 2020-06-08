Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Moreover, improving end-market diversification is noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. The company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. However, supply-chain constraints are expected to hurt Jabil’s operations resulting in lower top-line growth. Moreover, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth. Moreover, Jabil operates in a highly competitive environment, facing rivalry from both domestic and international electronic manufacturing services and design providers. Shares of Jabil have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lowered their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Jabil stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 43.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 50.7% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

