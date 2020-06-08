Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Hold

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $5.90 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

