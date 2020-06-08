Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fang (NYSE:SFUN) to “Hold”

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fang Holdings Limited operates as a real estate Internet portal primarily in China. It provides marketing, e-commerce, listing and other value-added services for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Fang Holdings Limited, formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited, is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Fang alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Fang stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Fang has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fang will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fang during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fang by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fang by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fang (SFUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.