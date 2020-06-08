Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Buy

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of SCHN opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $483.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

