Zippie (ZIPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 155.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Zippie has traded up 134.1% against the dollar. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. Zippie has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $673.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

