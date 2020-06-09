$150.13 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to announce sales of $150.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.35 million. GasLog reported sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $664.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $659.66 million to $669.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $750.25 million, with estimates ranging from $741.86 million to $758.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOG. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 2,285,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GasLog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 128,222 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GasLog by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 359,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

