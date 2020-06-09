1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1st Source by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Mark D. Schwabero purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,549.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $960.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $53.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. Research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

