2,501,305 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,501,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.51% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.