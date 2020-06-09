3,379 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

NYSE:GPN opened at $189.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

