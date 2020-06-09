$38.76 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to announce sales of $38.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $172.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $175.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $197.47 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $221.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 328,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.