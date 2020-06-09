4,090 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

