46,094 Shares in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $12,457,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 528,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 160,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,515,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 141,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 490.65%. The company had revenue of $27.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.