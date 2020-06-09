54,278 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 80,323 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $307,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,992.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

