Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Aaron’s worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $29.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.