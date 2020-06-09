Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

AXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 179,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

