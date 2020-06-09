Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

