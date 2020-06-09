Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,682 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,682 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,372,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $3,346,706. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ IART opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

