Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,358,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,222,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 131,502 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 264,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

