Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 370,818 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,065 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

