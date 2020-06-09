Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 27,518 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 58.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODA. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director Mary Losty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $78,693. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODA. ValuEngine cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

