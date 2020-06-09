Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 27,570 Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Coffee worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

JVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

JVA opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

