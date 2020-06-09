Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $591,707.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,558 shares of company stock worth $18,238,621. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

