Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 66,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

