AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of AGNC Investment worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.