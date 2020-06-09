Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Alcoa worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 95,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $9,263,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 101.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 89,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.02.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.