ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of ALLETE worth $74,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $22,945,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,088 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $7,640,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

