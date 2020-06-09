Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,032.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,566.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.