Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is WT Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,404.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,032.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,566.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

