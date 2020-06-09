Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,566.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,404.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,032.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.