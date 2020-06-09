Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,524.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,404.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,032.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,566.61.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

