America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,578 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 880% compared to the average volume of 161 put options.

AMX stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

