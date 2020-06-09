Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, COO Michael T. Pierson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,838 shares in the company, valued at $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $436,350. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

