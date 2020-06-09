Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

