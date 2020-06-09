Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. DXC Technology reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

