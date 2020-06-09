Analysts Anticipate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 660,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 403,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPTN stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $246.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

