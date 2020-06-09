Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.