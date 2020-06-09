Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $333.60. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average of $290.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

