Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.99 and its 200 day moving average is $290.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $333.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

