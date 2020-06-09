Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 66,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.44. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

