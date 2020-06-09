Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 507,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Aptiv worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

