Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton Purchases 50,069 Shares

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton bought 50,069 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,559.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Stephen Cotton sold 13,315 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $5,192.85.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Aqua Metals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 516,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.